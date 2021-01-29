Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 3,997 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.09. The company had a trading volume of 40,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,366. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $128.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

