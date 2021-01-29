Country Club Trust Company n.a. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 79,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 49,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 81,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 26,205 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,166,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 657,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.18. The stock had a trading volume of 100,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,744. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $103.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $80.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.