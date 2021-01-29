Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 179 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 36.0% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.7% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $36.13 on Friday, reaching $1,826.98. 44,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,221. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,776.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,640.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.