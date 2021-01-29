CPChain (CPC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.20 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One CPChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $90,139.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.40 or 0.00301180 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00030863 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003256 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.97 or 0.01423473 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 78.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 406.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.