Cream Finance (CREAM) Market Cap Achieves $26.25 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $26.25 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for about $175.08 or 0.00516313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00126224 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00265359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00065796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00312562 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

