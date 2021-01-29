Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Hits $152.77 on Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.91 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $152.77 or 0.00463435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00049143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00128796 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00272707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00067845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

