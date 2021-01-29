Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Arthur L. Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $14.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.77. The stock had a trading volume of 318,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,704. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $539.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.04.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 61.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 483.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.