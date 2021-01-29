Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) (NYSEARCA:FEUL) Trading 2% Higher

Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) (NYSEARCA:FEUL) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.84 and last traded at $89.84. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average is $79.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) (NYSEARCA:FEUL) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.94% of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.