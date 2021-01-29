Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,450 Price Target

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DGE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,929.50 ($38.27) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £68.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.99. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,209.50 ($41.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,940.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,761.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 289 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02). Insiders have acquired 842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,819 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

