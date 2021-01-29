Credit Suisse Group Raises Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to $50.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.64. 201,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,064. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after buying an additional 106,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

