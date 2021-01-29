Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, an increase of 561.9% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of GLDI opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 63.4% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

