Credits (CS) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $142,480.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.