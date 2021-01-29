Crescent Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) Shares Down 10.4%

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) shares were down 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 4,939 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Crescent Acquisition stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 478,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

