Crewe Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the period. Adaptive Biotechnologies comprises 1.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,078. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $28,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 417 shares in the company, valued at $28,773. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $569,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,499,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,317,357 shares of company stock valued at $228,459,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

