Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,609. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

