Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,867 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of VSGX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.80. 14,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,021. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $62.27.

