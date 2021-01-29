Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 1,823,462 Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823,462 shares during the period. Pluralsight makes up about 12.9% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC owned about 1.05% of Pluralsight worth $32,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 8.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. 16,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 2.29. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PS shares. Barclays cut Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James cut Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 263,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,319 shares of company stock worth $762,319. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

