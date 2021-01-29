Critical Analysis: Interspeed (OTCMKTS:ISPD) versus Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Interspeed (OTCMKTS:ISPD) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Interspeed and Ciena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interspeed N/A N/A N/A Ciena 10.23% 17.41% 10.25%

This table compares Interspeed and Ciena’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interspeed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ciena $3.53 billion 2.33 $361.29 million $2.65 20.13

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than Interspeed.

Volatility and Risk

Interspeed has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ciena has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Ciena shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Interspeed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ciena shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Interspeed and Ciena, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interspeed 0 0 0 0 N/A Ciena 0 5 16 0 2.76

Ciena has a consensus price target of $57.14, indicating a potential upside of 7.12%. Given Ciena’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ciena is more favorable than Interspeed.

Summary

Ciena beats Interspeed on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interspeed

This record represents the public shell of Interspeed, Inc. Interspeed, Inc. developed advanced high-speed broadband communications equipment based on Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) technology. The company offered a family of DSL Access Routers the EdgeSpeed 1000, EdgeSpeed 800, EdgeSpeed 500, and the EdgeSpeed DART. Its EdgeSpeedÂ products were designed for use by communications service providers that deployed Internet services 'in-building,' or in Multi-Tenant Units, to their business customers. All four products included complete DSL aggregation; and Layer 2 switching, IP Routing (Layer 3), and VPN functions in a single device. Other products were SM01, SM02, MM, SM21 and SM11/12. Interspeed's customers consist of service providers, value added resellers and system integrators. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in North Andover, Massachusetts.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, and the 6500 Reconfigurable line system, and the 5400 family of Packet-Optical platforms, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company's Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment provides multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and analysis, network function virtualization orchestration, analytics, and related services. Its Platform Software and Service segment offers OneControl unified management system and platform software services, as well as manage, control, and plan software. The company's Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

