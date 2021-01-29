Critical Analysis: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) & XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Galactic and XPO Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 2,672.61 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -39.55 XPO Logistics $16.65 billion 0.63 $419.00 million $4.03 28.45

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPO Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and XPO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37% XPO Logistics 0.82% 9.11% 1.73%

Risk & Volatility

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPO Logistics has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Virgin Galactic and XPO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 2 7 0 2.78 XPO Logistics 0 3 17 0 2.85

Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus price target of $25.75, suggesting a potential downside of 40.27%. XPO Logistics has a consensus price target of $120.77, suggesting a potential upside of 5.32%. Given XPO Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than Virgin Galactic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Virgin Galactic on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, order personalization, cold chain solutions, reverse logistics, packaging and labeling, and factory and aftermarket support. This segment also offers engineered and customized solutions, and supply chain optimization services, including automation and predictive volume flow management solutions. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as retail, e-commerce, food and beverage, technology, aerospace, wireless, manufacturing and other industrial, chemical, agribusiness, life sciences, healthcare, and consumer packaged goods. XPO Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

