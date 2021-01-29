Critical Survey: CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBHD) versus Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBHD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens and CIB Marine Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $45.11 million 2.50 $5.90 million N/A N/A CIB Marine Bancshares $38.10 million 0.64 N/A N/A N/A

Citizens has higher revenue and earnings than CIB Marine Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Citizens and CIB Marine Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A CIB Marine Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Citizens has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIB Marine Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and CIB Marine Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 13.11% 5.70% 0.51% CIB Marine Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CIB Marine Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citizens beats CIB Marine Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and internet banking services. It operates 27 branches in East Central and South Mississippi; and a loan production office in North Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

About CIB Marine Bancshares

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related services through its subsidiary. The company offers loan products, such as commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and residential construction loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, consumer loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit; acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial paper and repurchase agreements; and other banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

