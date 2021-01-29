CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) PT Raised to $14.00 at Raymond James

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

CFB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 4,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after buying an additional 75,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

