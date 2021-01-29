CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Releases Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. 2,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

