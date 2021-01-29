CrowdWiz (WIZ) Trading Up 14.3% This Week

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $653,030.72 and approximately $170.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010116 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00442574 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,572,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,265,154 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

