Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises about 0.9% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.88. The stock had a trading volume of 38,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,702. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

