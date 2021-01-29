Crust Market Capitalization Reaches $7.95 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Crust has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $7.95 million and $1.54 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be bought for $7.34 or 0.00021818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000256 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,908 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.