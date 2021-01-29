Cryptaur Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,049.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $918,570.68 and approximately $2,049.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00066281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.19 or 0.00820308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00047692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.28 or 0.03983683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

