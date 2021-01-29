Crypto.com Coin Trading 9.1% Lower This Week (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $146.14 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00066281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.19 or 0.00820308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00047692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.28 or 0.03983683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00033913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,420,090 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

