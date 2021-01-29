Crypto Village Accelerator Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 53.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $172,194.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00065593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.87 or 0.00834461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.35 or 0.04093720 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017495 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

