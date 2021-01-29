CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Market Cap Reaches $156,838.43

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $156,838.43 and approximately $111,346.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

