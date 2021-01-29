Cryptobuyer (XPT) Price Hits $0.0126

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $724,054.60 and approximately $19,483.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptobuyer token can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00067116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.00 or 0.00856214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.68 or 0.04205593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018003 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014642 BTC.

About Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,272,664 tokens. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

