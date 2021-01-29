CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Tops $1.11

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00003229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $132,752.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00066449 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.00851412 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005961 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049269 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.13 or 0.04141956 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014381 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017512 BTC.
About CryptoFranc
According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “
Buying and Selling CryptoFranc
CryptoFranc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars.
