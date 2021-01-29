CryptoPing (PING) Market Cap Achieves $5.83 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $93,995.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00047414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00120651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00063999 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00250569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00062302 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,795.40 or 0.83301646 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

