CSFB Analysts Give TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) a C$70.00 Price Target

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a C$70.00 price objective by CSFB in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.60.

Shares of TSE TRP traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$55.15. 923,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,648. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$47.05 and a 1-year high of C$76.58. The stock has a market cap of C$51.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.159254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$51.85 per share, with a total value of C$127,553.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at C$148,498.99. Insiders bought a total of 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600 in the last ninety days.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

