CSFB Boosts Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$50.00

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENB. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.88.

Get Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) alerts:

Shares of ENB traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,392. The firm has a market cap of C$87.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of C$33.06 and a 52 week high of C$57.32.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6644282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total value of C$110,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,838,668.90. Also, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,613,036. Insiders sold a total of 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376 over the last quarter.

About Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.