CSFB Boosts Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$65.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CSFB from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SLF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.77.

Shares of SLF traded down C$0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$59.13. 551,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,465. The firm has a market cap of C$34.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$35.43 and a 12-month high of C$66.44. The company has a current ratio of 7,033.80, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.10.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8709749 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total value of C$1,619,186.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,957,167.67. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,919.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

