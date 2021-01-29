CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Down 84.1% in January

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of CSRLF remained flat at $$3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. CSR has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.
About CSR
