CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Down 84.1% in January

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of CSRLF remained flat at $$3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. CSR has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

About CSR

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for homes and commercial buildings in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Cemintel fiber cement, Himmel interior systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, and CSR Inclose systems; energy and roofing solutions comprising Bradford and Martini insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

