CSW Industrials (CSWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter.

Shares of CSWI opened at $118.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.10. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $127.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $247,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,153.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $273,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $750,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

