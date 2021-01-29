CTS (NYSE:CTS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.99

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.99 and traded as high as $31.63. CTS shares last traded at $31.14, with a volume of 166,404 shares traded.

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CTS by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 22.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

