Cubic Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,305 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

