Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $7.61 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 2.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Citigroup by 446.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,818,494. The company has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.