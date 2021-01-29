Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $8.13 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. The Allstate comprises about 2.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in The Allstate by 79.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after purchasing an additional 801,083 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 147.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after purchasing an additional 367,210 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Allstate by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,325,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

The Allstate stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.76. 29,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,023. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.94.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

