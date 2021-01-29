Cubic Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 418.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.56. 68,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

