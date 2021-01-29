Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,507,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,790,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,801,000 after acquiring an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 14.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after acquiring an additional 70,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Snap-on by 13.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 547,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,912 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,721. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $193.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.93.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total value of $2,274,823.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,146,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,302 shares of company stock worth $11,434,210. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

