Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADS. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $53,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Shares of NYSE ADS traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,291. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

