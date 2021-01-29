Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 96.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after buying an additional 187,809 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 127,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 116,724 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,268,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAWW stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. 10,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.89. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAWW. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $280,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $600,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

