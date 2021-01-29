Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 3,785 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up about 1.5% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

NYSE:DAL traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.99. 839,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,047,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

