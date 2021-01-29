CUDOS (CUDOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.90 Million

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUDOS token can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CUDOS has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00127162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00267246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00312437 BTC.

CUDOS Token Profile