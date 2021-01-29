Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,380 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 202,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 176,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 417.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

