Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $1,267,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $989,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $1,209,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

NYSE:TRV opened at $140.00 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.