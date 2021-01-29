Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $6.83 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,377,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $274.56 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

